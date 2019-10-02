All apartments in Belvedere Park
3621 Sherrydale Lane
3621 Sherrydale Lane

3621 Sherrydale Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3621 Sherrydale Lane, Belvedere Park, GA 30032

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
**AVAILABLE NOW** GET 1 MONTH FREE RENT W/13 MONTH LEASE** Highly sought after location in Decatur, Georgia! Time is of the essence, hurry in today and lease this newly renovated 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home. You’ll be delighted to entertain in your new home. Lavish renovations come complete with new kitchen appliances, granite counters, and new flooring throughout. This home is located close to 285 and all your shopping needs! This one will not last long! *Tenant is responsible for all utilities* *Renter's insurance is required**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3621 Sherrydale Lane have any available units?
3621 Sherrydale Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belvedere Park, GA.
What amenities does 3621 Sherrydale Lane have?
Some of 3621 Sherrydale Lane's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3621 Sherrydale Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3621 Sherrydale Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3621 Sherrydale Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3621 Sherrydale Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Belvedere Park.
Does 3621 Sherrydale Lane offer parking?
No, 3621 Sherrydale Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3621 Sherrydale Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3621 Sherrydale Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3621 Sherrydale Lane have a pool?
No, 3621 Sherrydale Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3621 Sherrydale Lane have accessible units?
No, 3621 Sherrydale Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3621 Sherrydale Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3621 Sherrydale Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 3621 Sherrydale Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3621 Sherrydale Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
