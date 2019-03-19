1646 Hollyhock Terrace

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Fantastic find in hot Decatur! Adorable renovated ranch home w Midcentury Appeal.Home features gorgeous kitchen with tile wall accent, quartz countertops, 42" cabinetry, accent shelving, under-mount lighting, SS appliances including washer and dryer, refrigerator. Master Suite for KING SIZED BED.Master Bath w quartz cabinetry, double vanity and walk in shower**Adorable hall bath**Great 2ndary bedrooms, Living Room w accent wall**Hardwood floors. New Deck w big sunny backyard, ALL THIS PLUS ALL NEW roof, HVAC, electrical, plumbing, insulation, windows & doors.