All apartments in Belvedere Park
Find more places like 1646 Hollyhock Terrace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Belvedere Park, GA
/
1646 Hollyhock Terrace
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1646 Hollyhock Terrace

1646 Hollyhock Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Belvedere Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all

Location

1646 Hollyhock Terrace, Belvedere Park, GA 30032

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Fantastic find in hot Decatur! Adorable renovated ranch home w Midcentury Appeal.Home features gorgeous kitchen with tile wall accent, quartz countertops, 42" cabinetry, accent shelving, under-mount lighting, SS appliances including washer and dryer, refrigerator. Master Suite for KING SIZED BED.Master Bath w quartz cabinetry, double vanity and walk in shower**Adorable hall bath**Great 2ndary bedrooms, Living Room w accent wall**Hardwood floors. New Deck w big sunny backyard, ALL THIS PLUS ALL NEW roof, HVAC, electrical, plumbing, insulation, windows & doors.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1646 Hollyhock Terrace have any available units?
1646 Hollyhock Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belvedere Park, GA.
What amenities does 1646 Hollyhock Terrace have?
Some of 1646 Hollyhock Terrace's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1646 Hollyhock Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
1646 Hollyhock Terrace isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1646 Hollyhock Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 1646 Hollyhock Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Belvedere Park.
Does 1646 Hollyhock Terrace offer parking?
No, 1646 Hollyhock Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 1646 Hollyhock Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1646 Hollyhock Terrace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1646 Hollyhock Terrace have a pool?
No, 1646 Hollyhock Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 1646 Hollyhock Terrace have accessible units?
No, 1646 Hollyhock Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 1646 Hollyhock Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 1646 Hollyhock Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1646 Hollyhock Terrace have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1646 Hollyhock Terrace has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Belvedere Park 1 BedroomsBelvedere Park 2 Bedrooms
Belvedere Park Apartments with BalconyBelvedere Park Apartments with Parking
Belvedere Park Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GAPanthersville, GAMonroe, GA
Mableton, GAJackson, GAPowder Springs, GAForest Park, GAGresham Park, GAGriffin, GARedan, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College