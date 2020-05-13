All apartments in Belvedere Park
1389 Sandy Lane

Location

1389 Sandy Lane, Belvedere Park, GA 30032

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
range
oven
Property Amenities
**VACANT-AVAILABLE NOW**2nd month free w/13 month lease!! Highly sought after location in Decatur, Georgia! Time is of the essence, hurry in today and lease this newly renovated 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home. You’ll be delighted to entertain in your new home. Lavish renovations come complete with new kitchen appliances, granite counters, and new flooring throughout. This home is located close to the interstate and all your shopping needs! This one will not last long! *Renter's insurance is required**Tenant is responsible for all utilities**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1389 Sandy Lane have any available units?
1389 Sandy Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belvedere Park, GA.
What amenities does 1389 Sandy Lane have?
Some of 1389 Sandy Lane's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1389 Sandy Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1389 Sandy Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1389 Sandy Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1389 Sandy Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Belvedere Park.
Does 1389 Sandy Lane offer parking?
No, 1389 Sandy Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1389 Sandy Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1389 Sandy Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1389 Sandy Lane have a pool?
No, 1389 Sandy Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1389 Sandy Lane have accessible units?
No, 1389 Sandy Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1389 Sandy Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1389 Sandy Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1389 Sandy Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1389 Sandy Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
