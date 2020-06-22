All apartments in Augusta
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

2703 Woodchip Dr

2703 Woodchip Drive · (706) 993-1133
Location

2703 Woodchip Drive, Augusta, GA 30909
National Hills

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2703 Woodchip Dr · Avail. now

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
National Hills Cottage - Beautiful two-story 3BR/2BA home in National Hills subdivision (right in front of the Masters). Location! Location! Location! - Minutes to the Medical Complex, I-20 (gateway to everywhere), Ft. Gordon, Savannah River Site, and Plant Vogel!! Located in a much sought after area, this home features a large great room with large brick fireplace, formal dining, plus eat-in kitchen, master on the main with 2 large bedrooms upstairs. A bright heated and cooled sunroom opens to the deck and a large fenced back yard plus raised garden beds. Located at the end of the road, just past the neighborhood pool and very private. Current tenants moving out 6/30/20. A new lease can start on 7/1/20. No pets allowed. No smoking. A credit score of 620 required. Minimum 2 yr. lease. The owner is an agent.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5851524)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2703 Woodchip Dr have any available units?
2703 Woodchip Dr has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Augusta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Augusta Rent Report.
Is 2703 Woodchip Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2703 Woodchip Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2703 Woodchip Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2703 Woodchip Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Augusta.
Does 2703 Woodchip Dr offer parking?
No, 2703 Woodchip Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2703 Woodchip Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2703 Woodchip Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2703 Woodchip Dr have a pool?
Yes, 2703 Woodchip Dr has a pool.
Does 2703 Woodchip Dr have accessible units?
No, 2703 Woodchip Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2703 Woodchip Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2703 Woodchip Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2703 Woodchip Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2703 Woodchip Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
