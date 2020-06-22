2703 Woodchip Dr

Amenities

National Hills Cottage - Beautiful two-story 3BR/2BA home in National Hills subdivision (right in front of the Masters). Location! Location! Location! - Minutes to the Medical Complex, I-20 (gateway to everywhere), Ft. Gordon, Savannah River Site, and Plant Vogel!! Located in a much sought after area, this home features a large great room with large brick fireplace, formal dining, plus eat-in kitchen, master on the main with 2 large bedrooms upstairs. A bright heated and cooled sunroom opens to the deck and a large fenced back yard plus raised garden beds. Located at the end of the road, just past the neighborhood pool and very private. Current tenants moving out 6/30/20. A new lease can start on 7/1/20. No pets allowed. No smoking. A credit score of 620 required. Minimum 2 yr. lease. The owner is an agent.



(RLNE5851524)