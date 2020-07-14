Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel dishwasher furnished hardwood floors bathtub carpet garbage disposal ice maker oven range refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool bbq/grill parking 24hr gym on-site laundry courtyard online portal package receiving racquetball court

The Terraces at Summerville apartments in Augusta, GA are where comfort and convenience meet. Just minutes from the best shopping, dining, and entertainment you'll find in Augusta, The Terraces at Summerville combine an ideal location with thoughtful amenities*.(+more)



Our newly upgraded apartments are detailed with dramatic features such as granite countertops, European washers and dryers in every home, and a stainless steel appliance package. With one and two bedroom apartment homes available, you're sure to find the right floor plan for your lifestyle. Plus, you can't beat our sparkling pool, grilling station, or the easy access to downtown Augusta via I-520 and the I-20 loop.



We invite you to view our photo gallery, and see our lushly-landscaped community for yourself. To truly experience the life that awaits you at The Terraces at Summerville,contact us to schedule your personal tour, or drop by our office.



*Certain amenities are currently undergoing renovations. Please co