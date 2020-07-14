All apartments in Augusta
Find more places like Terraces at Summerville.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Augusta, GA
/
Terraces at Summerville
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:59 PM

Terraces at Summerville

817 Hickman Rd · (706) 690-4193
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Augusta
See all
Summerville
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

817 Hickman Rd, Augusta, GA 30904
Summerville

Price and availability

VERIFIED 42 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit D25 · Avail. Sep 2

$844

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 705 sqft

Unit B24 · Avail. Oct 15

$844

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 705 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit C31 · Avail. now

$1,029

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1020 sqft

Unit B20 · Avail. Aug 21

$1,029

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1020 sqft

Unit A30 · Avail. now

$1,029

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1020 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Terraces at Summerville.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
bbq/grill
parking
24hr gym
on-site laundry
courtyard
online portal
package receiving
racquetball court
The Terraces at Summerville apartments in Augusta, GA are where comfort and convenience meet. Just minutes from the best shopping, dining, and entertainment you'll find in Augusta, The Terraces at Summerville combine an ideal location with thoughtful amenities*.(+more)

Our newly upgraded apartments are detailed with dramatic features such as granite countertops, European washers and dryers in every home, and a stainless steel appliance package. With one and two bedroom apartment homes available, you're sure to find the right floor plan for your lifestyle. Plus, you can't beat our sparkling pool, grilling station, or the easy access to downtown Augusta via I-520 and the I-20 loop.

We invite you to view our photo gallery, and see our lushly-landscaped community for yourself. To truly experience the life that awaits you at The Terraces at Summerville,contact us to schedule your personal tour, or drop by our office.

*Certain amenities are currently undergoing renovations. Please co

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: $250-$500
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300
limit: 2
restrictions: Some Breed Restrictions
Dogs
fee: $300
Cats
fee: $300
Parking Details: Off-street parking.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Terraces at Summerville have any available units?
Terraces at Summerville has 5 units available starting at $844 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Augusta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Augusta Rent Report.
What amenities does Terraces at Summerville have?
Some of Terraces at Summerville's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Terraces at Summerville currently offering any rent specials?
Terraces at Summerville is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Terraces at Summerville pet-friendly?
Yes, Terraces at Summerville is pet friendly.
Does Terraces at Summerville offer parking?
Yes, Terraces at Summerville offers parking.
Does Terraces at Summerville have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Terraces at Summerville offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Terraces at Summerville have a pool?
Yes, Terraces at Summerville has a pool.
Does Terraces at Summerville have accessible units?
No, Terraces at Summerville does not have accessible units.
Does Terraces at Summerville have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Terraces at Summerville has units with dishwashers.
Interested in Terraces at Summerville?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Gateway Crossing
601 Giddings Ct
Augusta, GA 30907
Wheeler Woods
4011-D Wheeler Woods Rd
Augusta, GA 30909
Forest Hills Racquet Club
800 Cross Court Dr
Augusta, GA 30909
Canalside
1399 Walton Way
Augusta, GA 30901
Grand Oaks at Crane Creek
680 Crane Creek Drive
Augusta, GA 30907
Rocky Creek
950 Stevens Creek Rd
Augusta, GA 30907
Ten35 Alexander
1035 Alexander Dr
Augusta, GA 30909
The Lory of Perimeter
2900 Perimeter Pkwy
Augusta, GA 30909

Similar Pages

Augusta 1 BedroomsAugusta 2 Bedrooms
Augusta Apartments with BalconyAugusta Apartments with Parking
Augusta Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Aiken, SCMartinez, GALexington, SC
Evans, GAGreenwood, SCGrovetown, GA
North Augusta, SCRed Bank, SCHarlem, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BelairNational HillsMontclair
West AugustaLake AumondRichmond Hill
WestsideNorth Leg

Apartments Near Colleges

Augusta Technical CollegeAugusta University
University of South Carolina-Aiken
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity