Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

252 Ellis Street

252 Ellis St · (706) 733-6497
Location

252 Ellis St, Augusta, GA 30901
Old Town

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 252 Ellis Street · Avail. now

$1,100

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1250 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
microwave
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
252 Ellis Street - Available Now! Approximately 1250 Square Feet. 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, Living Room. Kitchen with Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher and Microwave Included. Laundry Room with Washer and Dryer Included. Gas and Electric Utilities. Water in included. Some Pets Negotiable with Fee. HOA Covenants May Be Applicable. School Zones Must Be Verified, As They Are Subject To Change. To Schedule A Showing, Please Call 706-309-0594 or Email Meybohmrentals@showinghero.com For More Information.

(RLNE5896835)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 252 Ellis Street have any available units?
252 Ellis Street has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Augusta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Augusta Rent Report.
What amenities does 252 Ellis Street have?
Some of 252 Ellis Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 252 Ellis Street currently offering any rent specials?
252 Ellis Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 252 Ellis Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 252 Ellis Street is pet friendly.
Does 252 Ellis Street offer parking?
No, 252 Ellis Street does not offer parking.
Does 252 Ellis Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 252 Ellis Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 252 Ellis Street have a pool?
No, 252 Ellis Street does not have a pool.
Does 252 Ellis Street have accessible units?
No, 252 Ellis Street does not have accessible units.
Does 252 Ellis Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 252 Ellis Street has units with dishwashers.
