Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

252 Ellis Street - Available Now! Approximately 1250 Square Feet. 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, Living Room. Kitchen with Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher and Microwave Included. Laundry Room with Washer and Dryer Included. Gas and Electric Utilities. Water in included. Some Pets Negotiable with Fee. HOA Covenants May Be Applicable. School Zones Must Be Verified, As They Are Subject To Change. To Schedule A Showing, Please Call 706-309-0594 or Email Meybohmrentals@showinghero.com For More Information.



(RLNE5896835)