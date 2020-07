Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities bathtub in unit laundry air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities car wash area courtyard cats allowed dogs allowed media room pet friendly accessible parking pool 24hr gym 24hr maintenance alarm system bbq/grill business center cc payments clubhouse e-payments guest parking guest suite online portal package receiving trash valet

The Estates at Perimeter offers luxury apartment living in Augusta, GA, convenient to shopping, dining, entertainment, and major highways. Residents come home to our exclusive gated community with award-winning landscaping and so much more. Our pet-friendly apartment homes feature great views, garden tubs, and tons of storage space. Find your perfect floorplan today!