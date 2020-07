Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony in unit laundry carpet Property Amenities pool dogs allowed cats allowed garage parking gym dog grooming area dog park internet access package receiving

Take a walk on the Westside, where art, entertainment and commerce converge with an unmistakable energy and unpretentious attitude. In a neighborhood where Atlanta's past balances the present, factories, rail yards and warehouses are reimagined as world-class restaurants, alluring night spots, and trend-setting boutiques. At Osprey, you're just steps from all that West Midtown has to offer, from independent coffeeshops and eclectic galleries to multi-use developments like The Interlock and Stockyards. Casual, sophisticated and cultured, Osprey is a welcome addition to the neighborhood.