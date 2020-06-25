All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated May 2 2019 at 9:13 PM

352 James P Brawley Dr

352 James P Brawley Drive Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

352 James P Brawley Drive Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30314
English Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This charming recently renovated bungalow is located a couple of miles from downtown Atlanta, convenient to Mercedes Benz Stadium, Centennial Olympic park and the best of Atlanta have to offer, also less than a mile to Spellman and Morehouse College. Be the 1st to enjoy the fresh new paint throughout, carpet, appliances, fixtures, bathroom, and HVAC unit. Enjoy the sunset sitting on new back deck while enjoying your favorite beverage. Applicant are required to pay $40. directly to a 3rd party for application. The results will be provided to landlord who will determine yes or no on application acceptance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 352 James P Brawley Dr have any available units?
352 James P Brawley Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 352 James P Brawley Dr have?
Some of 352 James P Brawley Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 352 James P Brawley Dr currently offering any rent specials?
352 James P Brawley Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 352 James P Brawley Dr pet-friendly?
No, 352 James P Brawley Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 352 James P Brawley Dr offer parking?
No, 352 James P Brawley Dr does not offer parking.
Does 352 James P Brawley Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 352 James P Brawley Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 352 James P Brawley Dr have a pool?
No, 352 James P Brawley Dr does not have a pool.
Does 352 James P Brawley Dr have accessible units?
No, 352 James P Brawley Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 352 James P Brawley Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 352 James P Brawley Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
