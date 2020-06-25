352 James P Brawley Dr

Amenities

This charming recently renovated bungalow is located a couple of miles from downtown Atlanta, convenient to Mercedes Benz Stadium, Centennial Olympic park and the best of Atlanta have to offer, also less than a mile to Spellman and Morehouse College. Be the 1st to enjoy the fresh new paint throughout, carpet, appliances, fixtures, bathroom, and HVAC unit. Enjoy the sunset sitting on new back deck while enjoying your favorite beverage. Applicant are required to pay $40. directly to a 3rd party for application. The results will be provided to landlord who will determine yes or no on application acceptance.