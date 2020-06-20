All apartments in Alpharetta
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:20 AM

885 3rd Street

885 3rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

885 3rd Street, Alpharetta, GA 30009

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Gorgeous row home at Avalon. Perfectly situated not only to live a quiet lifestyle but to enjoy all of the shopping, dining and amenities within Avalon as well. This urban sophisticated townhome has an open floorplan featuring a gourmet kitchen overlooking the Great Room/Dining area. Hardwoods throughout entire home except for bedrooms. A bedroom w/full bath on the lower level with 2 bedrooms/2 baths and loft on upper level. Enjoy the terrace level and private patio overlooking the beautiful landscaping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 885 3rd Street have any available units?
885 3rd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alpharetta, GA.
How much is rent in Alpharetta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Alpharetta Rent Report.
What amenities does 885 3rd Street have?
Some of 885 3rd Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 885 3rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
885 3rd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 885 3rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 885 3rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alpharetta.
Does 885 3rd Street offer parking?
Yes, 885 3rd Street does offer parking.
Does 885 3rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 885 3rd Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 885 3rd Street have a pool?
No, 885 3rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 885 3rd Street have accessible units?
No, 885 3rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 885 3rd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 885 3rd Street has units with dishwashers.
