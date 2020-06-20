885 3rd Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous row home at Avalon. Perfectly situated not only to live a quiet lifestyle but to enjoy all of the shopping, dining and amenities within Avalon as well. This urban sophisticated townhome has an open floorplan featuring a gourmet kitchen overlooking the Great Room/Dining area. Hardwoods throughout entire home except for bedrooms. A bedroom w/full bath on the lower level with 2 bedrooms/2 baths and loft on upper level. Enjoy the terrace level and private patio overlooking the beautiful landscaping.