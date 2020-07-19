5105 Harbour Ridge Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

For more information, contact Nora O'Donnell at (404) 402-7838. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/atlantafmls/6688297 to view more pictures of this property. Wonderful Traditional Home in sought after Windward; 2 story foyer w/hrdwd flrs; formal LR & sep DRs; bright kit views vaulted fireside fmly rm w/door to oversized deck & very private bkyd; kit w/new granite counter tops; mstr retreat has sitting area, jetted tub, sep shower, huge walk-in closet; 3 addt'l bdrms & tiled guest BA; neutral colors throught; top schools- Alpharetta H.S.; minutes to GA 400; Avalon; Windward Business areas; many restaurants; Bid Creek Greenway, Webb Bridge Trail, Autry Mill Nature Trail & more.