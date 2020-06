Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

LOCATION!! AVALON EXIT!! Excellent ranch(4-SIDED BRICK) w/lots of upgrades. End unit w/lots of privacy & level backyard. 2 bed, 1 bath, family rm w/fp. Sep dining, upgraded custom cabinets in kitchen. Stainless steel appliances. Open floor plan w/lots of lights & view to private backyard. Plenty of parking. Walking distance to new Avalon project plus easy access to shops, restaurants, schools, GA 400, etc. Must See! RIGHT BEHIND QT. Rent includes water, sewer, and trash.