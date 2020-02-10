All apartments in Alpharetta
357 S Esplanade

357 South Esplanade · No Longer Available
Location

357 South Esplanade, Alpharetta, GA 30009

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Fully furnished beautiful end unit row home located in the highly desirable Avalon development in Alpharetta. This urban sophisticated townhome offers 4 bedrooms with 3.5 bathrooms. One of the upper bedrooms is currently being used as an office. The main living area is an open floor plan concept with a gorgeously appointed kitchen overlooking the dining area, large fireside great room with plenty of light. A nice front patio with seating and gas grill are perfect for enjoying the outdoors. A perfect place not only to live a quiet lifestyle but to also enjoy the

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 357 S Esplanade have any available units?
357 S Esplanade doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alpharetta, GA.
What amenities does 357 S Esplanade have?
Some of 357 S Esplanade's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 357 S Esplanade currently offering any rent specials?
357 S Esplanade is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 357 S Esplanade pet-friendly?
No, 357 S Esplanade is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alpharetta.
Does 357 S Esplanade offer parking?
Yes, 357 S Esplanade offers parking.
Does 357 S Esplanade have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 357 S Esplanade offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 357 S Esplanade have a pool?
No, 357 S Esplanade does not have a pool.
Does 357 S Esplanade have accessible units?
No, 357 S Esplanade does not have accessible units.
Does 357 S Esplanade have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 357 S Esplanade has units with dishwashers.
Does 357 S Esplanade have units with air conditioning?
No, 357 S Esplanade does not have units with air conditioning.

