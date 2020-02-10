3350 Waters Mill Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

4 Bedroom 3.5 Bath Home in Alpharetta near Shopping/Dining - Avalon / North Point. 2 story foyer awaits you as you enter this home with hardwood floors on the main, separate living /dining rooms, vaulted family with accent pallet wood wall. Large eat in kitchen w/ ample cabinet space and picture window overlooks the sunny back yard w/ kids play set. Pendant lighting accents the kitchen island w/ solid surface counter-tops throughout, gas cooking with stainless steel appliances and glass tile back-splash. The master suite is large and open w/ vaulted trey ceiling.