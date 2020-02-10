All apartments in Alpharetta
Last updated February 4 2020 at 3:54 AM

3350 Waters Mill Drive

3350 Waters Mill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3350 Waters Mill Drive, Alpharetta, GA 30022

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
4 Bedroom 3.5 Bath Home in Alpharetta near Shopping/Dining - Avalon / North Point. 2 story foyer awaits you as you enter this home with hardwood floors on the main, separate living /dining rooms, vaulted family with accent pallet wood wall. Large eat in kitchen w/ ample cabinet space and picture window overlooks the sunny back yard w/ kids play set. Pendant lighting accents the kitchen island w/ solid surface counter-tops throughout, gas cooking with stainless steel appliances and glass tile back-splash. The master suite is large and open w/ vaulted trey ceiling.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3350 Waters Mill Drive have any available units?
3350 Waters Mill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alpharetta, GA.
What amenities does 3350 Waters Mill Drive have?
Some of 3350 Waters Mill Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3350 Waters Mill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3350 Waters Mill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3350 Waters Mill Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3350 Waters Mill Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alpharetta.
Does 3350 Waters Mill Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3350 Waters Mill Drive offers parking.
Does 3350 Waters Mill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3350 Waters Mill Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3350 Waters Mill Drive have a pool?
No, 3350 Waters Mill Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3350 Waters Mill Drive have accessible units?
No, 3350 Waters Mill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3350 Waters Mill Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3350 Waters Mill Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3350 Waters Mill Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3350 Waters Mill Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

