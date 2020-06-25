All apartments in Alpharetta
Find more places like 3268 Long Indian Creek Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alpharetta, GA
/
3268 Long Indian Creek Court
Last updated May 6 2019 at 2:23 AM

3268 Long Indian Creek Court

3268 Long Indian Creek Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alpharetta
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3268 Long Indian Creek Court, Alpharetta, GA 30022

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Awesome 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage home with new carpet, new flooring and fresh paint. Located in Alpharetta's popular Berkshire Manor Neighborhood. Wood burning Brick Fireplace in the Large Great Room. Kitchen TONS of Cabinets, Generous Counter Space and Breakfast Area. There are 3 Bedrooms upstairs including a Big Master Suite with Private Master Bath. Fenced in yard with lots of room to run and play! Perfect Alpharetta location near Schools, Shopping, Restaurants, Churches and so much more. Welcome Home! Available 6/1/19

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3268 Long Indian Creek Court have any available units?
3268 Long Indian Creek Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alpharetta, GA.
How much is rent in Alpharetta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Alpharetta Rent Report.
What amenities does 3268 Long Indian Creek Court have?
Some of 3268 Long Indian Creek Court's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3268 Long Indian Creek Court currently offering any rent specials?
3268 Long Indian Creek Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3268 Long Indian Creek Court pet-friendly?
No, 3268 Long Indian Creek Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alpharetta.
Does 3268 Long Indian Creek Court offer parking?
Yes, 3268 Long Indian Creek Court offers parking.
Does 3268 Long Indian Creek Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3268 Long Indian Creek Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3268 Long Indian Creek Court have a pool?
No, 3268 Long Indian Creek Court does not have a pool.
Does 3268 Long Indian Creek Court have accessible units?
No, 3268 Long Indian Creek Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3268 Long Indian Creek Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3268 Long Indian Creek Court has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avana North Point
900 Jameson Pass
Alpharetta, GA 30022
The Lakes at Windward
905 Lake Union Hill Way
Alpharetta, GA 30009
Webb Bridge Crossing Apartments
5000 Webb Bridge Ct
Alpharetta, GA 30009
IMT Alpharetta
3500 N Point Pkwy
Alpharetta, GA 30005
Avery at Northwinds
32000 Gardner Dr
Alpharetta, GA 30009
Walton Bluegrass
1625 Oak Farm Dr
Alpharetta, GA 30005
Cortland Lex
1000 Lexington Farms Dr
Alpharetta, GA 30009
Venue Big Creek
50 Venue Way
Alpharetta, GA 30005

Similar Pages

Alpharetta 1 BedroomsAlpharetta 2 Bedrooms
Alpharetta Apartments with ParkingAlpharetta Dog Friendly Apartments
Alpharetta Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GA
Duluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College