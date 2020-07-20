2075 Willshire Glen

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking walk in closets fireplace oven

Beautiful home in incredible location. Walk to downtown Alpharetta and Wills Park. Great schools. This open floor plan

home is on a full basement. Main floor has two story great room, dining room, and front room. Large island kitchen with

double oven, walk in pantry.Bedroom with full bath on main. Large master bedroom upstairs with huge walk in closet,

sitting area and luxury bath. Basement has one finished room and lots of storage space. Beautiful easy maintenance

flat backyard with waterfall pond and stone patio. Great neighborhood amenities. Close to 400