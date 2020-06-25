128 Britten Pass

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher new construction garage pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage media room new construction

BRAND NEW luxurious end unit townhouse off Westside Parkway in Alpharetta. Hardwood floors, 10ft ceilings, upscale appliances, quartz countertops, huge kitchen island 12'x5'. Bedroom, full bath, rec room on bottom lvl. Huge kitchen, dining, family room and separate living room/office on main. Upper has oversized master suite w/large bathroom, and additional bedroom with attached bath. BONUS 4th floor with extra large loft/common area (or Teen Suite), full bath, closet and large sky/roof terrace. Large patio off main floor. Oversized garage, parking pad for guest or 3rd car parking. Swimming pool, acres of parkland and walking trails. Excellent access to Avalon, Amphitheatre, Downtown Alpharetta, Northpoint Mall/Shopping/Movies, Windward Offices, Big Creek Greenway and GA400. Plenty of storage, no smoking, Two Year Initial Lease Preferred.