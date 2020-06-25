All apartments in Alpharetta
Location

128 Britten Pass, Alpharetta, GA 30009

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
media room
new construction
BRAND NEW luxurious end unit townhouse off Westside Parkway in Alpharetta. Hardwood floors, 10ft ceilings, upscale appliances, quartz countertops, huge kitchen island 12'x5'. Bedroom, full bath, rec room on bottom lvl. Huge kitchen, dining, family room and separate living room/office on main. Upper has oversized master suite w/large bathroom, and additional bedroom with attached bath. BONUS 4th floor with extra large loft/common area (or Teen Suite), full bath, closet and large sky/roof terrace. Large patio off main floor. Oversized garage, parking pad for guest or 3rd car parking. Swimming pool, acres of parkland and walking trails. Excellent access to Avalon, Amphitheatre, Downtown Alpharetta, Northpoint Mall/Shopping/Movies, Windward Offices, Big Creek Greenway and GA400. Plenty of storage, no smoking, Two Year Initial Lease Preferred.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 128 Britten Pass have any available units?
128 Britten Pass doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alpharetta, GA.
What amenities does 128 Britten Pass have?
Some of 128 Britten Pass's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 128 Britten Pass currently offering any rent specials?
128 Britten Pass is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 128 Britten Pass pet-friendly?
No, 128 Britten Pass is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alpharetta.
Does 128 Britten Pass offer parking?
Yes, 128 Britten Pass offers parking.
Does 128 Britten Pass have units with washers and dryers?
No, 128 Britten Pass does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 128 Britten Pass have a pool?
Yes, 128 Britten Pass has a pool.
Does 128 Britten Pass have accessible units?
No, 128 Britten Pass does not have accessible units.
Does 128 Britten Pass have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 128 Britten Pass has units with dishwashers.
Does 128 Britten Pass have units with air conditioning?
No, 128 Britten Pass does not have units with air conditioning.

