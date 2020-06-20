All apartments in Alpharetta
Last updated June 7 2020 at 11:30 PM

12516 Huntington Trace Lane

12516 Huntington Trace Lane · (770) 265-8652
Location

12516 Huntington Trace Lane, Alpharetta, GA 30005

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,450

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 3228 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Top rated Lake Windward Elementary! Large home with guest br, full bath on main level. Lake Windward, Taylor Road, Chattahoochee High School. Built in bookshelves and hardwood floors. Recent A/C's. Stainless steel appliances. 2 story great room open to kitchen. Private back yard. Please, no pets. Only non smoking tenants with 650+ credit score, monthly income 3 times rent, previous rental or ownership history. free application process, use GA rental application. Use Georgia rental application only, fill out for each person over the age of 18 who will reside in home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12516 Huntington Trace Lane have any available units?
12516 Huntington Trace Lane has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Alpharetta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Alpharetta Rent Report.
What amenities does 12516 Huntington Trace Lane have?
Some of 12516 Huntington Trace Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12516 Huntington Trace Lane currently offering any rent specials?
12516 Huntington Trace Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12516 Huntington Trace Lane pet-friendly?
No, 12516 Huntington Trace Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alpharetta.
Does 12516 Huntington Trace Lane offer parking?
Yes, 12516 Huntington Trace Lane does offer parking.
Does 12516 Huntington Trace Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12516 Huntington Trace Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12516 Huntington Trace Lane have a pool?
No, 12516 Huntington Trace Lane does not have a pool.
Does 12516 Huntington Trace Lane have accessible units?
No, 12516 Huntington Trace Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 12516 Huntington Trace Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12516 Huntington Trace Lane has units with dishwashers.
