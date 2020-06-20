12516 Huntington Trace Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Top rated Lake Windward Elementary! Large home with guest br, full bath on main level. Lake Windward, Taylor Road, Chattahoochee High School. Built in bookshelves and hardwood floors. Recent A/C's. Stainless steel appliances. 2 story great room open to kitchen. Private back yard. Please, no pets. Only non smoking tenants with 650+ credit score, monthly income 3 times rent, previous rental or ownership history. free application process, use GA rental application. Use Georgia rental application only, fill out for each person over the age of 18 who will reside in home.