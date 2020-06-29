All apartments in Alpharetta
Last updated October 27 2019 at 3:10 AM

11600 Folia Circle

11600 Folia Cir
Location

11600 Folia Cir, Alpharetta, GA 30005

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
elevator
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
elevator
parking
garage
Move in ready! Stunning brand-new home on the premium model home lot in a small community. Wake up inspired every day in a transitional modern farmhouse design. Entertain in vast open living with contemporary fireplace and architectural hand-scraped hardwoods. All brick exteriors. 12/10ft ceilings, flooded w/ natural light from shadowbox windows/doors. Oversized island, premium upgrade stainless steel appliances. Elevator for effortless access between floors! Quiet and secluded central courtyard. Only 1.5 miles to GA 400/Avalon luxury retail and dining destinations.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11600 Folia Circle have any available units?
11600 Folia Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alpharetta, GA.
What amenities does 11600 Folia Circle have?
Some of 11600 Folia Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11600 Folia Circle currently offering any rent specials?
11600 Folia Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11600 Folia Circle pet-friendly?
No, 11600 Folia Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alpharetta.
Does 11600 Folia Circle offer parking?
Yes, 11600 Folia Circle offers parking.
Does 11600 Folia Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11600 Folia Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11600 Folia Circle have a pool?
No, 11600 Folia Circle does not have a pool.
Does 11600 Folia Circle have accessible units?
No, 11600 Folia Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 11600 Folia Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11600 Folia Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 11600 Folia Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 11600 Folia Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
