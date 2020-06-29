11600 Folia Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard elevator parking garage

Move in ready! Stunning brand-new home on the premium model home lot in a small community. Wake up inspired every day in a transitional modern farmhouse design. Entertain in vast open living with contemporary fireplace and architectural hand-scraped hardwoods. All brick exteriors. 12/10ft ceilings, flooded w/ natural light from shadowbox windows/doors. Oversized island, premium upgrade stainless steel appliances. Elevator for effortless access between floors! Quiet and secluded central courtyard. Only 1.5 miles to GA 400/Avalon luxury retail and dining destinations.