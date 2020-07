Amenities

Coming Soon! This beautiful home is currently occupied and will be available by March 1st. It is located in Heron Isles, in Nassau County just off of A1A. This 4-bedroom, 2-bath floor plan with 1452 sq ft includes an eat-in kitchen, matching appliances, and a breakfast bar overlooking the family room. The bedroom/bonus room is also perfect for use as a home office or study. Convenient to schools and shopping.