86048 Venus Ct.

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities pet friendly parking pool garage

Convenient to Kings Bay and Jacksonville - 1276sf, 3BR/2BA house in The Hideaway subdivision located at end of street bordering a pond. Good size family room with vaulted ceiling and electric fireplace. Eat in kitchen features tile counter top and black Whirlpool appliances. Master suite has huge walk in closet and big step in shower. Smallish fully fenced backyard. Small dog only. Washer and dryer hookups in 2 car garage. Irrigation and security systems. Lawn care included. Off island.



No Cats Allowed



