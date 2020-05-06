85139 Radio Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

SINGLE FAMILY BRICK HOME: Yulee, 2 BR / 1 Bath, Located near Hwy 17, A1A and I95 with easy drive to Jacksonville, the airport, Kingsland and the beach. Kitchen equipped with refrigerator and stove.

Huge detached garage/workshop. Well, septic and water softener on-site.

1 year lease. $85 non-refundable application fee for two adults.

Applicants must pass credit check, provide proof of income, verification of employment & References required.

Tenant responsible for utilities, water softener salt & lawn maintenance.

NO SMOKING. NO PETS.