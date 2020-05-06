All apartments in Yulee
Find more places like 85139 Radio Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Yulee, FL
/
85139 Radio Avenue
Last updated June 16 2019 at 4:24 PM

85139 Radio Avenue

85139 Radio Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Yulee
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

85139 Radio Avenue, Yulee, FL 32097

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
SINGLE FAMILY BRICK HOME: Yulee, 2 BR / 1 Bath, Located near Hwy 17, A1A and I95 with easy drive to Jacksonville, the airport, Kingsland and the beach. Kitchen equipped with refrigerator and stove.
Huge detached garage/workshop. Well, septic and water softener on-site.
1 year lease. $85 non-refundable application fee for two adults.
Applicants must pass credit check, provide proof of income, verification of employment & References required.
Tenant responsible for utilities, water softener salt & lawn maintenance.
NO SMOKING. NO PETS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 85139 Radio Avenue have any available units?
85139 Radio Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Yulee, FL.
What amenities does 85139 Radio Avenue have?
Some of 85139 Radio Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 85139 Radio Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
85139 Radio Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 85139 Radio Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 85139 Radio Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Yulee.
Does 85139 Radio Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 85139 Radio Avenue offers parking.
Does 85139 Radio Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 85139 Radio Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 85139 Radio Avenue have a pool?
No, 85139 Radio Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 85139 Radio Avenue have accessible units?
No, 85139 Radio Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 85139 Radio Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 85139 Radio Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 85139 Radio Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 85139 Radio Avenue has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Courtney Isles
86195 Courtney Isles Way
Yulee, FL 32097
Beach House at Amelia
85041 Christian Way
Yulee, FL 32097

Similar Pages

Yulee 1 BedroomsYulee 2 Bedrooms
Yulee 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsYulee Apartments with Gym
Yulee Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FLFleming Island, FLFernandina Beach, FL
St. Marys, GASt. Augustine, FLNocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLDock Junction, GAAsbury Lake, FLVillano Beach, FLNeptune Beach, FL
St. Simons, GABellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FLKingsland, GAFruit Cove, FLCountry Club Estates, GAOakleaf Plantation, FLSawgrass, FLWorld Golf Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaCollege of Coastal Georgia
Florida State College at Jacksonville