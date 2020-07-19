All apartments in Yulee
Last updated March 28 2019 at 12:48 PM

82015 Chickadee Lane

82015 Chickadee Ln · No Longer Available
Location

82015 Chickadee Ln, Yulee, FL 32097

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
garage
Coastal Cottage Home - This 3 bedroom 2 bath home is only a few years old and is in excellent condition. Conveniently located on the mainland close to all your shopping needs! Open floor plan with granite and in home laundry room. Covered lanai and fenced rear yard.

Shown by appointment only.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4302108)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 82015 Chickadee Lane have any available units?
82015 Chickadee Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Yulee, FL.
What amenities does 82015 Chickadee Lane have?
Some of 82015 Chickadee Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 82015 Chickadee Lane currently offering any rent specials?
82015 Chickadee Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 82015 Chickadee Lane pet-friendly?
No, 82015 Chickadee Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Yulee.
Does 82015 Chickadee Lane offer parking?
Yes, 82015 Chickadee Lane offers parking.
Does 82015 Chickadee Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 82015 Chickadee Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 82015 Chickadee Lane have a pool?
No, 82015 Chickadee Lane does not have a pool.
Does 82015 Chickadee Lane have accessible units?
No, 82015 Chickadee Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 82015 Chickadee Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 82015 Chickadee Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 82015 Chickadee Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 82015 Chickadee Lane has units with air conditioning.
