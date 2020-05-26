Amenities

452 Green Spring Cir Available 08/10/19 2/2.5 End-Unit Townhome in Winter Springs ~ Upgraded Kitchen ~ Laminate Flooring ~ Fenced Yard!! - Available August 10th! **For more details and to schedule a showing, please TEXT Tamara Martin at 407-760-0835 and include your name, desired move-in date, and any pet info.**



Rent includes: Washer/Dryer, Trash Removal, and Access to Amenities



Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath END UNIT townhome in the desirable Mount Greenwood Community in Winter Springs! Zoned for top rated schools! Easy access to SR-434, the 417, and 17-92! Minutes from the Winter Springs Town Center! This property aims to please with its UPGRADED KITCHEN ~ Large Master Suite ~ FENCED YARD that backs up to conservation with no rear neighbors! Absolutely no carpet in this home ~ The downstairs has all ceramic tile, and there is beautiful NEWER LAMINATE flooring throughout the upstairs and bedrooms! The gorgeous kitchen features black and stainless steel appliances, lots of pantry and cabinet storage, and a french door refrigerator! The inside utility room is complete with newer WASHER/DRYER included! Master Suite is large enough for your king-size bed, and has a private bath with walk-in shower! NEWER AC in 2014 to keep those electric bills low! Your private SCREENED-IN PATIO is the perfect place to enjoy your coffee! The fenced yard has a double gate on the side to bring your tools/toys in and out! Plus, a locked and lit storage closet for those extra outdoor items!



~Application fee is $45 per adult.

~There is a one-time admin fee of $100 due at lease signing.



