409 S HAWTHORN CIRCLE

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated ceiling fan microwave

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Spring Leasing Special: Receive $1,000 off your first month’s rent with a lease starting on or before 4/13/2020. Start fresh this spring in your dream home.



This beautiful home has everything you need and more! Inside, you’ll find tile floors, plush carpet, and stylish lighting fixtures. You’ll love cooking in the modern kitchen, complete with updated appliances and spacious countertops. Additionally, the backyard is complete with a fenced-in lawn and pleasant patio area, perfect for spending beautiful days outside! Make this your new home and apply today!



Live in a tech-friendly home. Smart Home is a monthly service that helps you manage access to your home and save on your energy bill. With our Smart Home features, you can remotely lock and unlock your front door, control your thermostat, and receive notifications about your home - all through the convenience of your mobile device or computer.