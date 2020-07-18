40 Moree Loop #13

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly pool playground tennis court

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly playground pool tennis court

Charming 2br/1.5ba Condo in Winter Springs! - Charming two-story condo in the Highlands neighborhood in family-friendly Winter Springs. Immaculate 2 bedroom home with 1.5 bathrooms. Screened porches in the front and rear of the home for the perfect outdoor living. The community offers a Jr. Olympic size pool, tennis courts, nature trails, parks, playground, a 4,000 sq. foot recreation building, surrounded by trees. Located in the heart of Winter Springs you find shopping, dining, parks, and trails close by. This gem won't last long!



ATTENTION: Innovative Realty does not post ads on Craigslist! Recently scam artists have been stealing rental listings, lowering the price and posting fake ads online, especially on Craigslist, and posing as the landlords. Beware of out of state phone numbers or Google Voice numbers. If you've been speaking with anyone other than Innovative Realty, been given a lockbox access code by a third party, asked to send money payable to anyone but Innovative Realty, LLC-- it is a scam!



We’re happy to allow pets in this property, though we cannot allow more than two pets and they must be under 35 pounds. Applicants are required to fill out a separate Pet Application or Support Animal Verification by visiting https://innovativerealtyfl.petscreening.com. Our pet fee includes a $200 refundable deposit and a $150 non-refundable fee per pet. Sorry, no aggressive breeds are allowed.



We run a comprehensive check of your criminal background, credit history, and rental history. If you have certain prior felonies or any evictions, your application will be denied. We will require that our residents make at least three times the monthly rent and can provide proof of income and identity.



For more information or to schedule a viewing, call Innovative Realty, LLC at (407) 772-5555. You can schedule a showing online at www.innovativerealtyfl.com.



To view all of our listings, visit our website at www.innovativerealtyfl.com or check out our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/InnovativeRealty



Have questions about our resident requirements? Read our blog below for more information on if you will qualify: http://www.innovativerealtyfl.com/property-management-blog/resident-rental-criteria-do-you-qualify



(RLNE5902359)