40 Moree Loop #13
40 Moree Loop #13

40 Moree Loop · No Longer Available
Location

40 Moree Loop, Winter Springs, FL 32708
Highlands

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
playground
pool
tennis court
Charming 2br/1.5ba Condo in Winter Springs! - Charming two-story condo in the Highlands neighborhood in family-friendly Winter Springs. Immaculate 2 bedroom home with 1.5 bathrooms. Screened porches in the front and rear of the home for the perfect outdoor living. The community offers a Jr. Olympic size pool, tennis courts, nature trails, parks, playground, a 4,000 sq. foot recreation building, surrounded by trees. Located in the heart of Winter Springs you find shopping, dining, parks, and trails close by. This gem won't last long!

ATTENTION: Innovative Realty does not post ads on Craigslist! Recently scam artists have been stealing rental listings, lowering the price and posting fake ads online, especially on Craigslist, and posing as the landlords. Beware of out of state phone numbers or Google Voice numbers. If you've been speaking with anyone other than Innovative Realty, been given a lockbox access code by a third party, asked to send money payable to anyone but Innovative Realty, LLC-- it is a scam!

We’re happy to allow pets in this property, though we cannot allow more than two pets and they must be under 35 pounds. Applicants are required to fill out a separate Pet Application or Support Animal Verification by visiting https://innovativerealtyfl.petscreening.com. Our pet fee includes a $200 refundable deposit and a $150 non-refundable fee per pet. Sorry, no aggressive breeds are allowed.

We run a comprehensive check of your criminal background, credit history, and rental history. If you have certain prior felonies or any evictions, your application will be denied. We will require that our residents make at least three times the monthly rent and can provide proof of income and identity.

For more information or to schedule a viewing, call Innovative Realty, LLC at (407) 772-5555. You can schedule a showing online at www.innovativerealtyfl.com.

To view all of our listings, visit our website at www.innovativerealtyfl.com or check out our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/InnovativeRealty

Have questions about our resident requirements? Read our blog below for more information on if you will qualify: http://www.innovativerealtyfl.com/property-management-blog/resident-rental-criteria-do-you-qualify

(RLNE5902359)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 40 Moree Loop #13 have any available units?
40 Moree Loop #13 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Springs, FL.
What amenities does 40 Moree Loop #13 have?
Some of 40 Moree Loop #13's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 40 Moree Loop #13 currently offering any rent specials?
40 Moree Loop #13 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 40 Moree Loop #13 pet-friendly?
Yes, 40 Moree Loop #13 is pet friendly.
Does 40 Moree Loop #13 offer parking?
No, 40 Moree Loop #13 does not offer parking.
Does 40 Moree Loop #13 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 40 Moree Loop #13 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 40 Moree Loop #13 have a pool?
Yes, 40 Moree Loop #13 has a pool.
Does 40 Moree Loop #13 have accessible units?
No, 40 Moree Loop #13 does not have accessible units.
Does 40 Moree Loop #13 have units with dishwashers?
No, 40 Moree Loop #13 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 40 Moree Loop #13 have units with air conditioning?
No, 40 Moree Loop #13 does not have units with air conditioning.
