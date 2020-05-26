All apartments in Winter Springs
Last updated January 22 2020 at 12:16 AM

30 South Fairfax Avenue

30 Fairfax Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

30 Fairfax Avenue, Winter Springs, FL 32708
North Orlando

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
24hr maintenance
Make yourself at home in this charming 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Winter Springs. This spacious home features granite counter kitchen, cozy family room, and relaxing master and secondary rooms. Enjoy those gorgeous summer days in the sparkling pool, and huge patio with tons of space! Schedule your showing today.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30 South Fairfax Avenue have any available units?
30 South Fairfax Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Springs, FL.
What amenities does 30 South Fairfax Avenue have?
Some of 30 South Fairfax Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30 South Fairfax Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
30 South Fairfax Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30 South Fairfax Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 30 South Fairfax Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 30 South Fairfax Avenue offer parking?
No, 30 South Fairfax Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 30 South Fairfax Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30 South Fairfax Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30 South Fairfax Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 30 South Fairfax Avenue has a pool.
Does 30 South Fairfax Avenue have accessible units?
No, 30 South Fairfax Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 30 South Fairfax Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 30 South Fairfax Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 30 South Fairfax Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 30 South Fairfax Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

