1465 Creekside Circle

Fantastic 4/2.5 Two-Story home in Tuscawilla! - MOVE IN READY!!!!



You will fall in love with this quaint, 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, Two-story home in Chelsea Park at Tuscawilla! It is conveniently located very close to the community's clubhouse with fitness room and community pool while having the added benefit of sitting on a conservation style lot.



This home has laminate hardwood flooring downstairs and updated neutral wall paint for easy decorating. The Kitchen has gorgeous black stainless appliances including side-by-side refrigerator with ice-maker, smooth-top stove, built-in microwave, and dishwasher. There is a spacious Kitchen Dining Area, Great Room and separate Living Room. The Living Room opens to the Screened Porch and lovely partially fenced Backyard that overlooks conservation for relaxing outdoor privacy. Downstairs there is also a Half Bath and a 2 Car Garage. Upstairs are the 4 Bedrooms and 2 Full Baths. All Bedrooms have closet organization systems and ceiling fans. Lawn service is included as well as access to the community pool and fitness/workout room. Tuscawilla is close to major shopping, dining, 417 Toll Road and has excellent rated schools! SMALL PETS ONLY 2 MAX PER HOA



TWO CARS MAX



HOME OWNER ASSOCIATION LEASE APPLICATION

After lease application approval from The Jander Group Inc., the prospective tenant is required to complete a separate HOA lease application which cost will be covered by the property owner. The HOA lease application processing typically takes a week for completion. Please request additional details if you decide to apply to lease this home.



Financial Requirements:

There is a $60 nonrefundable lease application fee per adult or married couple, which must accompany the lease application. Applicants receiving a standard approval with good credit have a security deposit equal in value to one month's rent. Conditional approvals require a higher security deposit. At minimum, lease applications will be checked in the following ways: standard retail credit report, verifiable rental/mortgage on-time payments, full-time local employment (no co-signers), evictions, convictions, bankruptcies and foreclosures/short sales. Please note that applicants with bankruptcies discharged for less than two years cannot be approved (NO Exceptions).

This home is not on the Government Section 8 Program/Housing Choice Voucher.

Prospective tenants that proactively completed and had their lease applications approved are given priority when scheduling appointments.

