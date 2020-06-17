All apartments in Winter Springs
Find more places like 1302 Augusta National Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Winter Springs, FL
/
1302 Augusta National Blvd
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

1302 Augusta National Blvd

1302 Augusta National Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Winter Springs
See all
Tuscawilla
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1302 Augusta National Boulevard, Winter Springs, FL 32708
Tuscawilla

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
pool
1302 Augusta National Blvd Winter Springs FL 32708 - You will love this 3 bed with office, 2.5 bath pool home in Tuskawilla Country Club. The home has 5 large bedrooms, big kitchen with seperate dining area. With 2300 sq ft there are Formal living and dining rooms, Big family room with Fireplace and big bedrooms upstairs. The family room has doors leading to the back porch overlooking the nice conservation and screened pool area.
Pool Service Included small pets conditional
RENTERS INSURANCE REQUIRED

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2345065)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1302 Augusta National Blvd have any available units?
1302 Augusta National Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Springs, FL.
What amenities does 1302 Augusta National Blvd have?
Some of 1302 Augusta National Blvd's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1302 Augusta National Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
1302 Augusta National Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1302 Augusta National Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1302 Augusta National Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 1302 Augusta National Blvd offer parking?
No, 1302 Augusta National Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 1302 Augusta National Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1302 Augusta National Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1302 Augusta National Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 1302 Augusta National Blvd has a pool.
Does 1302 Augusta National Blvd have accessible units?
No, 1302 Augusta National Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 1302 Augusta National Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1302 Augusta National Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1302 Augusta National Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 1302 Augusta National Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mosswood Apartments
101 Mosswood Cir
Winter Springs, FL 32708
Integra 360
1700 Integra Land Way
Winter Springs, FL 32708
Madison Riverwalk
990 English Town Ln
Winter Springs, FL 32708
The Blake
151 Michael Blake Boulevard
Winter Springs, FL 32708
Park at Laurel Oaks
1 Laurel Oaks Drive
Winter Springs, FL 32708

Similar Pages

Winter Springs 1 BedroomsWinter Springs 2 Bedrooms
Winter Springs Dog Friendly ApartmentsWinter Springs Pet Friendly Places
Winter Springs Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FL
Longwood, FLRockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLSt. Cloud, FLHorizon West, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College