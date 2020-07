Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

Single Family Home Like New - Winter Springs charmer.Winter Springs Schools. Fresh paint and gorgeous tile floors that give the classic look of a handcarved hickory wood floor everywhere but the bedrooms. This house is located on a conservation lot with a small creek flowing behind it. It has a huge screened in porch with privacy screens. Three full bedrooms and two full bathrooms and a eat in kitchen with a new backslash for some style. Neat, clean and ready to move in.



(RLNE5612348)