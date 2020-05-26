All apartments in Winter Springs
122 Stone Gable Circle

122 Stone Gable Circle · (407) 772-5555
Location

122 Stone Gable Circle, Winter Springs, FL 32708

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 122 Stone Gable Circle · Avail. now

$2,050

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2147 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful 4BD/2.5BA Upgraded Home in Winter Springs - This spacious 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home, with 2 car garage, is located in the City of Winter Springs. This 2,100 square foot, 2-story home features a hard wood staircase with lovely cast iron railing. The home has dark wood flooring and tile through the living areas and has carpet in the bedrooms. The kitchen has plenty of cabinetry space and granite counter tops with a breakfast bar and stainless steal appliances, including a dishwasher, microwave, refrigerator and a gas-stove top oven. Off to the side of the kitchen is a sliding glass door leading to the brick-paved patio, overseeing the large back yard- a perfect spot to enjoy your morning coffee. The master bath has dual sinks with granite counter tops, a large walk in shower and a separate garden tub. Excellent shopping is near by in the Winter Springs Town center. Quick commutes to all of Central Florida to make commuting to anywhere in the Orlando area an easy drive.

Were happy to allow pets in this property, though we cannot allow more than two pets and they must be under 75 pounds. Applicants are required to fill out a separate Pet Application or Support Animal Verification by visiting https://innovativerealtyfl.petscreening.com. Our pet fee includes a $200 refundable deposit and a $150 non-refundable fee per pet. Sorry, no aggressive breeds.

ATTENTION: Innovative Realty does not post ads on Craigslist! Recently scam artists have been stealing rental listings, lowering the price and posting fake ads online, especially on Craigslist, and posing as the landlords. Beware of out of state phone numbers or Google Voice numbers. If you've been speaking with anyone other than Innovative Realty, been given a lockbox access code by a third party, asked to send money payable to anyone but Innovative Realty, LLC-- it is a scam!

We run a comprehensive check of your criminal background, credit history, and rental history. If you have certain prior felonies or any evictions, your application will be denied. We will require that our residents make at least three times the monthly rent and can provide proof of income and identity. Please be aware this property will be managed by the owner after the lease start date.

For more information or to schedule a viewing, call Innovative Realty, LLC at (407) 772-5555. You can schedule a showing online at www.innovativerealtyfl.com.

To view all of our listings, visit our website at www.innovativerealtyfl.com or check out our Facebook page at

(RLNE5831438)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

