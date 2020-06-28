All apartments in Winter Springs
Find more places like 109 North Alderwood Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Winter Springs, FL
/
109 North Alderwood Street
Last updated April 10 2020 at 5:28 PM

109 North Alderwood Street

109 North Alderwood Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Winter Springs
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

109 North Alderwood Street, Winter Springs, FL 32708
North Orlando

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 109 North Alderwood Street have any available units?
109 North Alderwood Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Springs, FL.
Is 109 North Alderwood Street currently offering any rent specials?
109 North Alderwood Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 109 North Alderwood Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 109 North Alderwood Street is pet friendly.
Does 109 North Alderwood Street offer parking?
No, 109 North Alderwood Street does not offer parking.
Does 109 North Alderwood Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 109 North Alderwood Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 109 North Alderwood Street have a pool?
Yes, 109 North Alderwood Street has a pool.
Does 109 North Alderwood Street have accessible units?
No, 109 North Alderwood Street does not have accessible units.
Does 109 North Alderwood Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 109 North Alderwood Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 109 North Alderwood Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 109 North Alderwood Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mosswood Apartments
101 Mosswood Cir
Winter Springs, FL 32708
The Blake
151 Michael Blake Boulevard
Winter Springs, FL 32708
Park at Laurel Oaks
1 Laurel Oaks Drive
Winter Springs, FL 32708
Madison Riverwalk
990 English Town Ln
Winter Springs, FL 32708
Integra 360
1700 Integra Land Way
Winter Springs, FL 32708

Similar Pages

Winter Springs 1 BedroomsWinter Springs 2 Bedrooms
Winter Springs Dog Friendly ApartmentsWinter Springs Pet Friendly Places
Winter Springs Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FL
Longwood, FLRockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLSt. Cloud, FLHorizon West, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College