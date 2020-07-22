All apartments in Winter Springs
Find more places like 1025 Birkdale Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Winter Springs, FL
/
1025 Birkdale Trail
Last updated February 13 2020 at 12:33 PM

1025 Birkdale Trail

1025 Birkdale Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Winter Springs
See all
Tuscawilla
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1025 Birkdale Trail, Winter Springs, FL 32708
Tuscawilla

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
***APPLICATION PENDING, DO NOT APPLY*** 3 BR / 2 BATH / 2 CAR GARAGE (WINTER SPRINGS/TUSKAWILLA AREA) - ***APPLICATION PENDING, DO NOT APPLY***

Cute! Well maintained 3/2/2 House in Gorgeous Winter Springs / Tuskawilla Area. Property features split floor plan with separate living (w/fireplace) & dining rooms, eat-in kitchen with all appliances including washer and dryer. Enjoy the covered screened porch and lush landscaping. Lawn Service Included! Community Pool. Great schools, sidewalks and large green spaces provide excellent walking and jogging paths. Close to Shopping, Restaurants and 417 Expressway for easy travel. Don't miss it! LB/RV

(RLNE5433754)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1025 Birkdale Trail have any available units?
1025 Birkdale Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Springs, FL.
What amenities does 1025 Birkdale Trail have?
Some of 1025 Birkdale Trail's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1025 Birkdale Trail currently offering any rent specials?
1025 Birkdale Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1025 Birkdale Trail pet-friendly?
No, 1025 Birkdale Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winter Springs.
Does 1025 Birkdale Trail offer parking?
Yes, 1025 Birkdale Trail offers parking.
Does 1025 Birkdale Trail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1025 Birkdale Trail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1025 Birkdale Trail have a pool?
Yes, 1025 Birkdale Trail has a pool.
Does 1025 Birkdale Trail have accessible units?
No, 1025 Birkdale Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 1025 Birkdale Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 1025 Birkdale Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1025 Birkdale Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 1025 Birkdale Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Madison Riverwalk
990 English Town Ln
Winter Springs, FL 32708
Mosswood Apartments
101 Mosswood Cir
Winter Springs, FL 32708
The Blake
151 Michael Blake Boulevard
Winter Springs, FL 32708
Park at Laurel Oaks
1 Laurel Oaks Drive
Winter Springs, FL 32708
Integra 360
1700 Integra Land Way
Winter Springs, FL 32708

Similar Pages

Winter Springs 1 Bedroom ApartmentsWinter Springs 2 Bedroom Apartments
Winter Springs Apartments with ParkingWinter Springs Dog Friendly Apartments
Winter Springs Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FL
Ocoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLFour Corners, FLApopka, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FL
Longwood, FLRockledge, FLSt. Cloud, FLHorizon West, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Tuscawilla

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College