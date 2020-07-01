All apartments in Winter Springs
101 N EDGEMON AVENUE
101 N EDGEMON AVENUE

101 Edgemon Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

101 Edgemon Avenue, Winter Springs, FL 32708
North Orlando

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
pool
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
This home is equipped with everything you need for hassle-free living, because together with you, we make a house a home. Providing both excellent quality and value, this professionally managed and maintained home is available to lease immediately. You will love this 3 bedroom 1 bath, pool home with its open floor plan and spacious kitchen. Tile flooring throughout. Sliding doors that lead out to a fenced back yard with a very large pool. Lawn and Pool care are included. We are pet friendly, with no more than 1 dog up to 35 lbs and no more than 2 cats. No Smoking. Come see why this is a great place to call home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 1
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 101 N EDGEMON AVENUE have any available units?
101 N EDGEMON AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Springs, FL.
What amenities does 101 N EDGEMON AVENUE have?
Some of 101 N EDGEMON AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 101 N EDGEMON AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
101 N EDGEMON AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 N EDGEMON AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 101 N EDGEMON AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 101 N EDGEMON AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 101 N EDGEMON AVENUE offers parking.
Does 101 N EDGEMON AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 101 N EDGEMON AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 N EDGEMON AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 101 N EDGEMON AVENUE has a pool.
Does 101 N EDGEMON AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 101 N EDGEMON AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 101 N EDGEMON AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 101 N EDGEMON AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 101 N EDGEMON AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 101 N EDGEMON AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.

