101 N EDGEMON AVENUE

Amenities
This home is equipped with everything you need for hassle-free living, because together with you, we make a house a home. Providing both excellent quality and value, this professionally managed and maintained home is available to lease immediately. You will love this 3 bedroom 1 bath, pool home with its open floor plan and spacious kitchen. Tile flooring throughout. Sliding doors that lead out to a fenced back yard with a very large pool. Lawn and Pool care are included. We are pet friendly, with no more than 1 dog up to 35 lbs and no more than 2 cats. No Smoking. Come see why this is a great place to call home.