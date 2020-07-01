101 N EDGEMON AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking pool range

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool

This home is equipped with everything you need for hassle-free living, because together with you, we make a house a home. Providing both excellent quality and value, this professionally managed and maintained home is available to lease immediately. You will love this 3 bedroom 1 bath, pool home with its open floor plan and spacious kitchen. Tile flooring throughout. Sliding doors that lead out to a fenced back yard with a very large pool. Lawn and Pool care are included. We are pet friendly, with no more than 1 dog up to 35 lbs and no more than 2 cats. No Smoking. Come see why this is a great place to call home.