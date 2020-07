Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub garbage disposal granite counters ice maker oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool 24hr gym on-site laundry 24hr maintenance basketball court bbq/grill business center cc payments clubhouse courtyard e-payments green community guest parking internet cafe key fob access lobby online portal package receiving playground trash valet

Come home to Central Place at Winter Park For Rent in Winter Park, Florida. Central Place at Winter Park, conveniently located in Winter Park, Florida, is located next to Full Sail University, walk to school with no parking worries. Just minutes from the University of Central Florida, Valencia Community College, Aveda Institute, downtown Winter Park, State Road 436, the 408 (East/West Expressway), 417 (The Greenway), bus transportation, shopping and dining. The well-appointed one, two and three bedroom apartments for rent in Winter Park, offer a rare combination of value, comfort, quality and convenience. Newly renovated kitchens with new appliances are offered in select floor plans.