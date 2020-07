Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet extra storage garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard fire pit gym parking pool garage key fob access package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage business center car charging cc payments community garden conference room e-payments game room green community guest parking internet cafe lobby media room online portal pool table smoke-free community

Alexan Winter Park is an apartment community designed with you in mind, putting extra care into every detail. Details that make your living space an extension of you, with open floor plans and extra touches like keyless entry and USB outlets. Our social spaces, like the clubhouse and courtyard with pool, help you make the most of socializing or downtime. Located just east of I-4, you’ll find yourself in the middle of the charm and history of Winter Park, but also connected to the energy of Orlando. Alexan Winter Park checks all the boxes, giving you everything you need to live the life you choose, in style.