947 ARAGON AVENUE
Last updated November 21 2019 at 5:56 AM

947 ARAGON AVENUE

947 Aragon Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

947 Aragon Avenue, Winter Park, FL 32789

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
bbq/grill
In a very desirable Winter Park area a cute renovated 1925 cottage with fenced back yard. Two bedrooms with original hardwood floor one bathroom with tiles and a full size bath. High ceiling. Large living room with hardwood floor and fire place. A large dining room with hardwood floor. Big open kitchen with tile floor, stainless steel appliances and granite kitchen counter. larger utility room. Beautiful huge front porch and a big covered back porch. A large fenced back yard with a 2 cars carport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

