947 ARAGON AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking bbq/grill

In a very desirable Winter Park area a cute renovated 1925 cottage with fenced back yard. Two bedrooms with original hardwood floor one bathroom with tiles and a full size bath. High ceiling. Large living room with hardwood floor and fire place. A large dining room with hardwood floor. Big open kitchen with tile floor, stainless steel appliances and granite kitchen counter. larger utility room. Beautiful huge front porch and a big covered back porch. A large fenced back yard with a 2 cars carport.