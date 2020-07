Amenities

patio / balcony pool pool table bbq/grill

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities pool pool table bbq/grill

Half year lease at Paseo at Winter Park Village. One of the nicest places to live in the Winter Park area and has many amenities that appeal to everyone. Large pool with BBQ stations, large hangout area with pool table and large TVs. Room has a nice sided balcony which faces the pool, providing a great view. Will be posting pictures very soon, check link for more details. Contact me with any questions. Thanks.