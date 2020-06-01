830 W CANTON AVENUE

Amenities

Absolutely stunning and newly constructed modern delight home featuring modern upgrades that provide efficiency, energy savings and living conveniences in sought after Winter Park. Step into the great room to enjoy the beautiful open floor plan with neutral colors and PELLA WINDOWS offering natural light. Cook the perfect meal in the European kitchen with the GE CAFE APPLIANCES, wall oven, QUARTZ countertops, BAR/WINE CELLAR, and storage galore with FULL CLOSET-STYLE CABINETS, . Relax in the first floor Master Bedroom Suite complete with ENGINEERED WOOD FLOORS, walk-in closet and bathroom with double vanity, free standing tub, SHOWER MASSAGE PANELS and Marmol tile. Two additional bedrooms, each with engineered wood flooring, located on the second floor, one with walk-in closet, and share a full bath. Bedrooms feature MODERN CLOSET BARN DOORS and bathrooms include Grohe and Duravit fixtures. A BONUS ROOM completes the second floor providing space for an office or game room. After a long day unwind on the backyard patio. The "smart features" of this home include a SMART THERMOSTAT, SMART TANK WATER HEATER, LUTRON SMART SYSTEM, and a modern GARAGE door with app WIFI OPENER. 2 A/C units, foam injected insulation, SOLID DESIGNED DOORS complete the upgrades and efficiency. Enjoy the Winter Park life with sought after schools and close proximity to golf courses, country clubs, restaurants, fitness centers and Lake Killarney. NO PETS allowed! Also, listed FOR SALE.