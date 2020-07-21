721 W SWOOPE AVENUE

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

WINTER PARK- For Lease. This two bedroom and one bath cutie is in the heart of Winter Park-steps from the WP Village and downtown Winter Park. New Kitchen, new appliances, new ac, new paint, updated bathroom, new fans-very light and bright. This Super neat metal roof just tops off the charm of this great home. Excellent schools-Lakemont Elementary, Maitland Middle and Winter Park High School. Fully fenced in yard. Lot size is 60 x 103. There is a super cool metal buidling in the backyard for projects or storage.. Rent includes lawn care & pest control. Pets will be considered. No smoking allowed. Easy to show and ready for immediate occupancy.