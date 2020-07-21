All apartments in Winter Park
Find more places like 721 W SWOOPE AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Winter Park, FL
/
721 W SWOOPE AVENUE
Last updated November 25 2019 at 7:52 PM

721 W SWOOPE AVENUE

721 Swoope Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Winter Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

721 Swoope Avenue, Winter Park, FL 32789

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
WINTER PARK- For Lease. This two bedroom and one bath cutie is in the heart of Winter Park-steps from the WP Village and downtown Winter Park. New Kitchen, new appliances, new ac, new paint, updated bathroom, new fans-very light and bright. This Super neat metal roof just tops off the charm of this great home. Excellent schools-Lakemont Elementary, Maitland Middle and Winter Park High School. Fully fenced in yard. Lot size is 60 x 103. There is a super cool metal buidling in the backyard for projects or storage.. Rent includes lawn care & pest control. Pets will be considered. No smoking allowed. Easy to show and ready for immediate occupancy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 721 W SWOOPE AVENUE have any available units?
721 W SWOOPE AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Park, FL.
How much is rent in Winter Park, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Winter Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 721 W SWOOPE AVENUE have?
Some of 721 W SWOOPE AVENUE's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 721 W SWOOPE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
721 W SWOOPE AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 721 W SWOOPE AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 721 W SWOOPE AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 721 W SWOOPE AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 721 W SWOOPE AVENUE offers parking.
Does 721 W SWOOPE AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 721 W SWOOPE AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 721 W SWOOPE AVENUE have a pool?
No, 721 W SWOOPE AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 721 W SWOOPE AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 721 W SWOOPE AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 721 W SWOOPE AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 721 W SWOOPE AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Lofts of Winter Park Village
520 N Orlando Ave
Winter Park, FL 32789
Alexan Winter Park
1874 Harmon Avenue
Winter Park, FL 32789
Paseo at Winter Park Village
940 W Canton Ave
Winter Park, FL 32789
Bainbridge Winter Park
1400 Morgan Stanley Avenue
Winter Park, FL 32789
Lakeside at Winter Park
3935 Sutton Place Blvd
Winter Park, FL 32792
Elon at Winter Park
712 Nicolet Avenue
Winter Park, FL 32789
Summerlin at Winter Park Apartments
3207 Rosebud Lane
Winter Park, FL 32792
Central Place at Winter Park
7000 University Blvd
Winter Park, FL 32792

Similar Pages

Winter Park 1 Bedroom ApartmentsWinter Park 2 Bedroom Apartments
Winter Park Dog Friendly ApartmentsWinter Park Pet Friendly Apartments
Winter Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLAlafaya, FL
Port Orange, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FL
Winter Haven, FLFour Corners, FLApopka, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLSt. Cloud, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Rollins CollegeOrange Technical College-Winter Park Campus
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach