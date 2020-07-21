721 W SWOOPE AVENUE

Amenities
WINTER PARK- For Lease. This two bedroom and one bath cutie is in the heart of Winter Park-steps from the WP Village and downtown Winter Park. New Kitchen, new appliances, new ac, new paint, updated bathroom, new fans-very light and bright. This Super neat metal roof just tops off the charm of this great home. Excellent schools-Lakemont Elementary, Maitland Middle and Winter Park High School. Fully fenced in yard. Lot size is 60 x 103. There is a super cool metal buidling in the backyard for projects or storage.. Rent includes lawn care & pest control. Pets will be considered. No smoking allowed. Easy to show and ready for immediate occupancy.