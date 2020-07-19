All apartments in Winter Park
Find more places like 690 Callahan Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Winter Park, FL
/
690 Callahan Street
Last updated February 10 2020 at 8:13 PM

690 Callahan Street

690 Callahan Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Winter Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

690 Callahan Street, Winter Park, FL 32789

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
range
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom/ 2 bath home in Winter Park is 1650 sf and has been totally remodeled. It has stainless steel appliances, solid surface counters, gas range, tankless water heater and laminate floors. The back yard is fenced and has a concrete patio. There is a lot of closet space, pantry in the kitchen and a bonus room that could be a formal dining room, play room or home office.
The flexible floor plan allows for 2 of the bedrooms and 1 bath to closed off from the rest of the house and be in law quarters or separate living spaces for roommates.

Walking distance to the Winter Park Village and Hannibal Square. Short drive to Park Ave and Winter Park Hospital.

Lawn care included, pets OK with fee. Applications available at www.kwrentsorlando.com. Call Angela at 407-701-7183 for a showing.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,925, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,925

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 690 Callahan Street have any available units?
690 Callahan Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Park, FL.
How much is rent in Winter Park, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Winter Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 690 Callahan Street have?
Some of 690 Callahan Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 690 Callahan Street currently offering any rent specials?
690 Callahan Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 690 Callahan Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 690 Callahan Street is pet friendly.
Does 690 Callahan Street offer parking?
No, 690 Callahan Street does not offer parking.
Does 690 Callahan Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 690 Callahan Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 690 Callahan Street have a pool?
No, 690 Callahan Street does not have a pool.
Does 690 Callahan Street have accessible units?
No, 690 Callahan Street does not have accessible units.
Does 690 Callahan Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 690 Callahan Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alexan Winter Park
1874 Harmon Avenue
Winter Park, FL 32789
Bainbridge Winter Park
1400 Morgan Stanley Avenue
Winter Park, FL 32789
Park East Park Knowles
311 N. Knowles Avenue
Winter Park, FL 32789
Lakeside at Winter Park
3935 Sutton Place Blvd
Winter Park, FL 32792
Cranes Landing
3440 N Goldenrod Rd
Winter Park, FL 32792
Elon at Winter Park
712 Nicolet Avenue
Winter Park, FL 32789
Affinity at Winter Park
600 N Semoran Blvd
Winter Park, FL 32792
Vintage Winter Park
7490 Dwell Well Way
Winter Park, FL 32792

Similar Pages

Winter Park 1 BedroomsWinter Park 2 Bedrooms
Winter Park Dog Friendly ApartmentsWinter Park Pet Friendly Places
Winter Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLAlafaya, FL
Port Orange, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FL
Winter Haven, FLFour Corners, FLApopka, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLSt. Cloud, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Rollins CollegeOrange Technical College-Winter Park Campus
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach