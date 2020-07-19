690 Callahan Street

Amenities

This 4 bedroom/ 2 bath home in Winter Park is 1650 sf and has been totally remodeled. It has stainless steel appliances, solid surface counters, gas range, tankless water heater and laminate floors. The back yard is fenced and has a concrete patio. There is a lot of closet space, pantry in the kitchen and a bonus room that could be a formal dining room, play room or home office.

The flexible floor plan allows for 2 of the bedrooms and 1 bath to closed off from the rest of the house and be in law quarters or separate living spaces for roommates.



Walking distance to the Winter Park Village and Hannibal Square. Short drive to Park Ave and Winter Park Hospital.



Lawn care included, pets OK with fee. Applications available at www.kwrentsorlando.com. Call Angela at 407-701-7183 for a showing.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,925, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,925



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.