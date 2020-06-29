All apartments in Winter Park
Last updated June 21 2019 at 9:38 AM

665 Canton Avenue

665 W Canton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

665 W Canton Avenue, Winter Park, FL 32789

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
2/1 Winter Park Bungalow - Cutest Little Bungalow in Winter Park!! 2/1 Completely Renovated!!

Dare I say the cutest little bungalow in Winter Park? Yep!! Want to claim it as your own??!! Then you'd better move quickly because it will not be available for long!!

This Winter Park charmer is a 2 bedroom 1 bath, completely renovated, however some of the original charm still remains. Freshly painted inside, beautifully refinished original hardwood floors, tile floors in the wet areas, updated bathroom, stainless steel appliances and so much more...

You will enjoy having dinner parties and entertaining family and friends on the spacious deck overlooking a huge fenced back yard!!

Take a stroll through Downtown Winter Park which is only blocks away! Conveniently located minutes to Rollins College, the City of Winter Park Police Department and more!!

Hurry, if you wait too long, it will be gone!!

$65 per adult application fee
$1450 Security Deposit
$1395 Monthly Rent
$150 Move in Processing Fee

Rental Qualifications:
Minimum income equal to or greater than 3x the monthly rent
2 years verifiable rental history
2 years verifiable employment history
No Evictions
Criminal/Credit Background Check

To schedule your own private tour, please call 407-579-7992 or email helana@rdigfl.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4969799)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 665 Canton Avenue have any available units?
665 Canton Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Park, FL.
How much is rent in Winter Park, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Winter Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 665 Canton Avenue have?
Some of 665 Canton Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 665 Canton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
665 Canton Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 665 Canton Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 665 Canton Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 665 Canton Avenue offer parking?
No, 665 Canton Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 665 Canton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 665 Canton Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 665 Canton Avenue have a pool?
No, 665 Canton Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 665 Canton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 665 Canton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 665 Canton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 665 Canton Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

