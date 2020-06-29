665 Canton Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly

2/1 Winter Park Bungalow - Cutest Little Bungalow in Winter Park!! 2/1 Completely Renovated!!



Dare I say the cutest little bungalow in Winter Park? Yep!! Want to claim it as your own??!! Then you'd better move quickly because it will not be available for long!!



This Winter Park charmer is a 2 bedroom 1 bath, completely renovated, however some of the original charm still remains. Freshly painted inside, beautifully refinished original hardwood floors, tile floors in the wet areas, updated bathroom, stainless steel appliances and so much more...



You will enjoy having dinner parties and entertaining family and friends on the spacious deck overlooking a huge fenced back yard!!



Take a stroll through Downtown Winter Park which is only blocks away! Conveniently located minutes to Rollins College, the City of Winter Park Police Department and more!!



Hurry, if you wait too long, it will be gone!!



$65 per adult application fee

$1450 Security Deposit

$1395 Monthly Rent

$150 Move in Processing Fee



Rental Qualifications:

Minimum income equal to or greater than 3x the monthly rent

2 years verifiable rental history

2 years verifiable employment history

No Evictions

Criminal/Credit Background Check



To schedule your own private tour, please call 407-579-7992 or email helana@rdigfl.com



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4969799)