Home
/
Winter Park, FL
/
375 W WELBOURNE AVENUE
Last updated October 15 2019 at 8:09 PM

375 W WELBOURNE AVENUE

375 W Welbourne Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

375 W Welbourne Avenue, Winter Park, FL 32789

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This is your opportunity to lease a two-story, three-bedroom, three and a half bathroom townhome with its own private street entrance in historic downtown Winter Park at the Douglas Grand, one of Central Florida's most distinctive, and established in-town living experiences. Luxurious finishes are coupled with high-end appliances and fixtures. The open floor plan has a large gourmet kitchen and a dining area. The downstairs master bedroom suite as well second-floor master bedroom suite both feature separate walk-in showers and oversized garden bathtubs.

Finishes and appointments include:

Pella® windows and doors;
Kohler® fixtures;
Sub-Zero®, Wolf®, and Bosch® appliances;
Granite counter tops in the kitchen and all baths;
Walk-in closets in every bedroom;
A private two-car garage on the ground-level inside of the secured garage.

The Douglas Grand location is truly unique – one block from the Park Avenue shopping district, across the street from Central Park, one block from Hannibal Square and walking distance to hundreds of retailers, restaurants and wine bars – a true city-living experience in Central Florida's most unique town, Winter Park.
--

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 375 W WELBOURNE AVENUE have any available units?
375 W WELBOURNE AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Park, FL.
How much is rent in Winter Park, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Winter Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 375 W WELBOURNE AVENUE have?
Some of 375 W WELBOURNE AVENUE's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 375 W WELBOURNE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
375 W WELBOURNE AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 375 W WELBOURNE AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 375 W WELBOURNE AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winter Park.
Does 375 W WELBOURNE AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 375 W WELBOURNE AVENUE offers parking.
Does 375 W WELBOURNE AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 375 W WELBOURNE AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 375 W WELBOURNE AVENUE have a pool?
No, 375 W WELBOURNE AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 375 W WELBOURNE AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 375 W WELBOURNE AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 375 W WELBOURNE AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 375 W WELBOURNE AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
