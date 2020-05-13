375 W WELBOURNE AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

This is your opportunity to lease a two-story, three-bedroom, three and a half bathroom townhome with its own private street entrance in historic downtown Winter Park at the Douglas Grand, one of Central Florida's most distinctive, and established in-town living experiences. Luxurious finishes are coupled with high-end appliances and fixtures. The open floor plan has a large gourmet kitchen and a dining area. The downstairs master bedroom suite as well second-floor master bedroom suite both feature separate walk-in showers and oversized garden bathtubs.



Finishes and appointments include:



Pella® windows and doors;

Kohler® fixtures;

Sub-Zero®, Wolf®, and Bosch® appliances;

Granite counter tops in the kitchen and all baths;

Walk-in closets in every bedroom;

A private two-car garage on the ground-level inside of the secured garage.



The Douglas Grand location is truly unique – one block from the Park Avenue shopping district, across the street from Central Park, one block from Hannibal Square and walking distance to hundreds of retailers, restaurants and wine bars – a true city-living experience in Central Florida's most unique town, Winter Park.

