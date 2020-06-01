315 E NEW ENGLAND AVENUE E

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage gym air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard gym parking garage

A beautiful third floor unit in the Jewel of Winter Park with a private courtyard view! Villa Siena is located 2 blocks off Park Avenue and is within comfortable walking distance to Rollins College, upscale dining, and some of the finest boutique shopping in the Orlando metropolitan area. Amenities include one underground assigned parking space and one assigned garage, a private air conditioned storage unit, luxurious community rooms, exercise facilities, roof top sitting area with a beautiful view, and much more. This charming two bedroom, two bathroom has a spacious floor plan with a gracious entertaining space, lots of natural light, and beautiful porches. This is a gorgeous offering of Winter Park living at its finest. Come enjoy the best of the Winter Park lifestyle!