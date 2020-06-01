All apartments in Winter Park
Find more places like 315 E NEW ENGLAND AVENUE E.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Winter Park, FL
/
315 E NEW ENGLAND AVENUE E
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:33 PM

315 E NEW ENGLAND AVENUE E

315 New England Avenue · (407) 221-6438
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Winter Park
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

315 New England Avenue, Winter Park, FL 32789

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 22 · Avail. now

$5,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1605 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
parking
garage
A beautiful third floor unit in the Jewel of Winter Park with a private courtyard view! Villa Siena is located 2 blocks off Park Avenue and is within comfortable walking distance to Rollins College, upscale dining, and some of the finest boutique shopping in the Orlando metropolitan area. Amenities include one underground assigned parking space and one assigned garage, a private air conditioned storage unit, luxurious community rooms, exercise facilities, roof top sitting area with a beautiful view, and much more. This charming two bedroom, two bathroom has a spacious floor plan with a gracious entertaining space, lots of natural light, and beautiful porches. This is a gorgeous offering of Winter Park living at its finest. Come enjoy the best of the Winter Park lifestyle!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 315 E NEW ENGLAND AVENUE E have any available units?
315 E NEW ENGLAND AVENUE E has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Winter Park, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Winter Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 315 E NEW ENGLAND AVENUE E have?
Some of 315 E NEW ENGLAND AVENUE E's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 315 E NEW ENGLAND AVENUE E currently offering any rent specials?
315 E NEW ENGLAND AVENUE E isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 315 E NEW ENGLAND AVENUE E pet-friendly?
No, 315 E NEW ENGLAND AVENUE E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winter Park.
Does 315 E NEW ENGLAND AVENUE E offer parking?
Yes, 315 E NEW ENGLAND AVENUE E does offer parking.
Does 315 E NEW ENGLAND AVENUE E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 315 E NEW ENGLAND AVENUE E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 315 E NEW ENGLAND AVENUE E have a pool?
No, 315 E NEW ENGLAND AVENUE E does not have a pool.
Does 315 E NEW ENGLAND AVENUE E have accessible units?
No, 315 E NEW ENGLAND AVENUE E does not have accessible units.
Does 315 E NEW ENGLAND AVENUE E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 315 E NEW ENGLAND AVENUE E has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 315 E NEW ENGLAND AVENUE E?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Bainbridge Winter Park
1400 Morgan Stanley Avenue
Winter Park, FL 32789
Venue at Winter Park
5 Autumn Breeze Way
Winter Park, FL 32792
Lakeside at Winter Park
3935 Sutton Place Blvd
Winter Park, FL 32792
Juno Winter Park
1305 Morgan Stanley Ave
Winter Park, FL 32789
Summerlin at Winter Park Apartments
3207 Rosebud Lane
Winter Park, FL 32792
Vintage Winter Park
7490 Dwell Well Way
Winter Park, FL 32792
Stonecastle
2015 New Stonecastle Ter
Winter Park, FL 32792
Central Place at Winter Park
7000 University Blvd
Winter Park, FL 32792

Similar Pages

Winter Park 1 BedroomsWinter Park 2 Bedrooms
Winter Park Dog Friendly ApartmentsWinter Park Pet Friendly Places
Winter Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLAlafaya, FL
Port Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FL
Winter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Rollins CollegeOrange Technical College-Winter Park Campus
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity