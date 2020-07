Amenities

in unit laundry garage microwave carpet range refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This 3 ba / 2 ba 1200 sqft home features a single car garage, two full baths, large master bedroom and eat in kitchen. Less than a mile away from desirable Park Avenue, and Rollins Collage, this property features new carpet, fresh paint, washer/dryer included! All prospects must drive past property before any showings can be scheduled.