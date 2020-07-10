2311 Mulbry Drive

Amenities

Winter Park, Lake Forest Park Community - Great opportunity to rent a spacious 3 bedroom, 1 bath home in Winter Park. Large lot!! Close to Winter Park Shopping area, Downtown Orlando and all major highways. A country feel with mature tree-lined streets. Owner replaced roof a few years ago!! New Florida room. Come take a look at this beautiful three bedroom two bath before it rents out!



NO PHONE CALLS! PLEASE TEXT 321-219-9125 or email one of our staff: info@andersonmgllc.com. We are looking for immediate move in or two weeks from the day you view.



