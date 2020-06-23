All apartments in Winter Park
Find more places like 2221 Howard Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Winter Park, FL
/
2221 Howard Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2221 Howard Drive

2221 Howard Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Winter Park
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2221 Howard Drive, Winter Park, FL 32789

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Are you tired of the same cookie cutter properties? One of a kind home available to lease.This MUST SEE home is light, bright, airy and the grounds are peaceful and private. 6 bedrooms and 3 baths sunken living room with skylights, formal dining room, custom kitchen opens to family room w/fireplace and a huge custom office. This home is made for entertaining with the huge pool and outdoor kitchen. Oversize Garage with custom cabinets. Family room leads out to cathedral-screened lanai which boasts a huge 28,000 gallon heated pool/spa. Summer Kitchen with extended covered lanai with Pecky Cypress ceiling. Gourmet Kitchen with solid wood cabinets, Corian countertop. Private covered lanai on opposite side of home over looking Lake Forest. Open lanai off Master bath with deep tub and shower sprayer. A perfect combination of elegance, comfort & space awaits. Blocks away from Baldwin Park. Pets are welcome-More pictures to come soon. Lawn and Pool care included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2221 Howard Drive have any available units?
2221 Howard Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Park, FL.
How much is rent in Winter Park, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Winter Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 2221 Howard Drive have?
Some of 2221 Howard Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2221 Howard Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2221 Howard Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2221 Howard Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2221 Howard Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2221 Howard Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2221 Howard Drive does offer parking.
Does 2221 Howard Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2221 Howard Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2221 Howard Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2221 Howard Drive has a pool.
Does 2221 Howard Drive have accessible units?
No, 2221 Howard Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2221 Howard Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2221 Howard Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Lofts of Winter Park Village
520 N Orlando Ave
Winter Park, FL 32789
Bainbridge Winter Park
1400 Morgan Stanley Avenue
Winter Park, FL 32789
Cranes Landing
3440 N Goldenrod Rd
Winter Park, FL 32792
Elon at Winter Park
712 Nicolet Avenue
Winter Park, FL 32789
Summerlin at Winter Park Apartments
3207 Rosebud Lane
Winter Park, FL 32792
Vintage Winter Park
7490 Dwell Well Way
Winter Park, FL 32792
Stonecastle
2015 New Stonecastle Ter
Winter Park, FL 32792
Central Place at Winter Park
7000 University Blvd
Winter Park, FL 32792

Similar Pages

Winter Park 1 BedroomsWinter Park 2 Bedrooms
Winter Park Dog Friendly ApartmentsWinter Park Pet Friendly Places
Winter Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLAlafaya, FL
Port Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FL
Winter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Rollins CollegeOrange Technical College-Winter Park Campus
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach