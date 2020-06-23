2221 Howard Drive

Amenities

Are you tired of the same cookie cutter properties? One of a kind home available to lease.This MUST SEE home is light, bright, airy and the grounds are peaceful and private. 6 bedrooms and 3 baths sunken living room with skylights, formal dining room, custom kitchen opens to family room w/fireplace and a huge custom office. This home is made for entertaining with the huge pool and outdoor kitchen. Oversize Garage with custom cabinets. Family room leads out to cathedral-screened lanai which boasts a huge 28,000 gallon heated pool/spa. Summer Kitchen with extended covered lanai with Pecky Cypress ceiling. Gourmet Kitchen with solid wood cabinets, Corian countertop. Private covered lanai on opposite side of home over looking Lake Forest. Open lanai off Master bath with deep tub and shower sprayer. A perfect combination of elegance, comfort & space awaits. Blocks away from Baldwin Park. Pets are welcome-More pictures to come soon. Lawn and Pool care included.