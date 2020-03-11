221 HOLT AVENUE

Amenities

Location, Location, Location!!! STEPS TO PARK AVENUE! Wonderful 2nd Floor condo with 2 bedrooms & 2 baths. WATER, ELECTRICITY & CABLE INCLUDED! This unit features vaulted ceilings and lots of sunlight. Updated equipped kitchen with a breakfast bar, stools, pantry, and a dining room with a large table for entertaining. Spacious living room with sectional overlooking a screened-in balcony. Split floor plan - Master bedroom has a king size bed, tv, walk-in closet, and en-suite bath. The guest bedroom has a queen bed, tv, and a desk. Newly painted interior! Unit comes fully furnished with 2 reserved parking spaces. Washer and dryer included! Enjoy a short walk to Lake Virginia or Park Ave! Perfect for corporate rentals!