221 HOLT AVENUE
Last updated May 1 2020 at 2:08 PM

221 HOLT AVENUE

221 Holt Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

221 Holt Avenue, Winter Park, FL 32789

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
cable included
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
cable included
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Location, Location, Location!!! STEPS TO PARK AVENUE! Wonderful 2nd Floor condo with 2 bedrooms & 2 baths. WATER, ELECTRICITY & CABLE INCLUDED! This unit features vaulted ceilings and lots of sunlight. Updated equipped kitchen with a breakfast bar, stools, pantry, and a dining room with a large table for entertaining. Spacious living room with sectional overlooking a screened-in balcony. Split floor plan - Master bedroom has a king size bed, tv, walk-in closet, and en-suite bath. The guest bedroom has a queen bed, tv, and a desk. Newly painted interior! Unit comes fully furnished with 2 reserved parking spaces. Washer and dryer included! Enjoy a short walk to Lake Virginia or Park Ave! Perfect for corporate rentals!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 221 HOLT AVENUE have any available units?
221 HOLT AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Park, FL.
How much is rent in Winter Park, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Winter Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 221 HOLT AVENUE have?
Some of 221 HOLT AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 221 HOLT AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
221 HOLT AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 221 HOLT AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 221 HOLT AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winter Park.
Does 221 HOLT AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 221 HOLT AVENUE offers parking.
Does 221 HOLT AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 221 HOLT AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 221 HOLT AVENUE have a pool?
No, 221 HOLT AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 221 HOLT AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 221 HOLT AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 221 HOLT AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 221 HOLT AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
