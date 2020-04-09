All apartments in Winter Park
Find more places like 2028 Albert Lee Parkway.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Winter Park, FL
/
2028 Albert Lee Parkway
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

2028 Albert Lee Parkway

2028 Albert Lee Parkway · (407) 403-6496 ext. 201
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Winter Park
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2028 Albert Lee Parkway, Winter Park, FL 32789

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2028 Albert Lee Parkway · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1514 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3/2 Winter Park Home - $1500 with lawn care - HomeTag LLC is offering a Beautiful 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath, 1514 sq ft Single Family Home in the Winter Park community Near Lee Rd and I-4. This cozy home has a spacious floor plan & fenced backyard. New flooring throughout home, there are Washer and Dryer hookups and a large living room. Great Family Home .

Details: Bedrooms: 3 Baths 1.5.Sq Ft 1514
Rent $1500 with lawn care

Please read and review all of our qualifications:
1) Good rental history, with no evictions
2) No felonies or misdemeanors within the past 7 years
3) First months rent, and $1500 security deposit is required. We may require a higher deposit based on credit history.
4) Pets allowed with a pet deposit

The application fee is $55 per adult (non-refundable)
There is a $35 Administrative fee (non-refundable)

Pets: Maximum two pets. $500 Pet Deposit required

If you feel as though you meet the requirements and would like to move forward please schedule a call with us today by clicking the link below:

https://calendly.com/assist-4/5min

Contact us: rentals@myhometag.com - to schedule a viewing with us.
We are NOW offering virtual showings!

For any additional questions please feel free to call us at (407)403-6496 ex.2

Schools
Edgewater (High School)
College Park (Middle School)
Hungerford (Elementary)

Utilities/Services
Electric Duke Energy
Water Winter Park
Recycling (Monday, Thursday)Winter Park/Waste Pro
Trash (Thursday, Monday) Winter Park/Waste Pro
Yard Waste (Wednesday) Winter Park/Waste Pro

(RLNE3942601)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2028 Albert Lee Parkway have any available units?
2028 Albert Lee Parkway has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Winter Park, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Winter Park Rent Report.
Is 2028 Albert Lee Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
2028 Albert Lee Parkway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2028 Albert Lee Parkway pet-friendly?
Yes, 2028 Albert Lee Parkway is pet friendly.
Does 2028 Albert Lee Parkway offer parking?
No, 2028 Albert Lee Parkway does not offer parking.
Does 2028 Albert Lee Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2028 Albert Lee Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2028 Albert Lee Parkway have a pool?
No, 2028 Albert Lee Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 2028 Albert Lee Parkway have accessible units?
No, 2028 Albert Lee Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 2028 Albert Lee Parkway have units with dishwashers?
No, 2028 Albert Lee Parkway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2028 Albert Lee Parkway have units with air conditioning?
No, 2028 Albert Lee Parkway does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2028 Albert Lee Parkway?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Lofts of Winter Park Village
520 N Orlando Ave
Winter Park, FL 32789
The Lexington at Winter Park
1701 Lee Rd
Winter Park, FL 32789
Poste Winter Park
800 Semoran Park Dr.
Winter Park, FL 32792
Liv at Winter Park
4755 N Goldenrod Rd
Winter Park, FL 32792
Lakeside at Winter Park
3935 Sutton Place Blvd
Winter Park, FL 32792
Juno Winter Park
1305 Morgan Stanley Ave
Winter Park, FL 32789
Summerlin at Winter Park Apartments
3207 Rosebud Lane
Winter Park, FL 32792
Affinity at Winter Park
600 N Semoran Blvd
Winter Park, FL 32792

Similar Pages

Winter Park 1 BedroomsWinter Park 2 Bedrooms
Winter Park Dog Friendly ApartmentsWinter Park Pet Friendly Places
Winter Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLAlafaya, FL
Port Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FL
Winter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Rollins CollegeOrange Technical College-Winter Park Campus
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity