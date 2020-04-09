2028 Albert Lee Parkway

Amenities

Unit Amenities w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3/2 Winter Park Home - $1500 with lawn care - HomeTag LLC is offering a Beautiful 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath, 1514 sq ft Single Family Home in the Winter Park community Near Lee Rd and I-4. This cozy home has a spacious floor plan & fenced backyard. New flooring throughout home, there are Washer and Dryer hookups and a large living room. Great Family Home .



Details: Bedrooms: 3 Baths 1.5.Sq Ft 1514

Rent $1500 with lawn care



Please read and review all of our qualifications:

1) Good rental history, with no evictions

2) No felonies or misdemeanors within the past 7 years

3) First months rent, and $1500 security deposit is required. We may require a higher deposit based on credit history.

4) Pets allowed with a pet deposit



The application fee is $55 per adult (non-refundable)

There is a $35 Administrative fee (non-refundable)



Pets: Maximum two pets. $500 Pet Deposit required



If you feel as though you meet the requirements and would like to move forward please schedule a call with us today by clicking the link below:



https://calendly.com/assist-4/5min



Contact us: rentals@myhometag.com - to schedule a viewing with us.

We are NOW offering virtual showings!



For any additional questions please feel free to call us at (407)403-6496 ex.2



Schools

Edgewater (High School)

College Park (Middle School)

Hungerford (Elementary)



Utilities/Services

Electric Duke Energy

Water Winter Park

Recycling (Monday, Thursday)Winter Park/Waste Pro

Trash (Thursday, Monday) Winter Park/Waste Pro

Yard Waste (Wednesday) Winter Park/Waste Pro



