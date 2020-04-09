2028 Albert Lee Parkway

Amenities
3/2 Winter Park Home - $1500 with lawn care - HomeTag LLC is offering a Beautiful 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath, 1514 sq ft Single Family Home in the Winter Park community Near Lee Rd and I-4. This cozy home has a spacious floor plan & fenced backyard. New flooring throughout home, there are Washer and Dryer hookups and a large living room. Great Family Home .
Details: Bedrooms: 3 Baths 1.5.Sq Ft 1514
Rent $1500 with lawn care
Please read and review all of our qualifications:
1) Good rental history, with no evictions
2) No felonies or misdemeanors within the past 7 years
3) First months rent, and $1500 security deposit is required. We may require a higher deposit based on credit history.
4) Pets allowed with a pet deposit
The application fee is $55 per adult (non-refundable)
There is a $35 Administrative fee (non-refundable)
Pets: Maximum two pets. $500 Pet Deposit required
If you feel as though you meet the requirements and would like to move forward please schedule a call with us today by clicking the link below:
https://calendly.com/assist-4/5min
Contact us: rentals@myhometag.com - to schedule a viewing with us.
We are NOW offering virtual showings!
For any additional questions please feel free to call us at (407)403-6496 ex.2
Schools
Edgewater (High School)
College Park (Middle School)
Hungerford (Elementary)
Utilities/Services
Electric Duke Energy
Water Winter Park
Recycling (Monday, Thursday)Winter Park/Waste Pro
Trash (Thursday, Monday) Winter Park/Waste Pro
Yard Waste (Wednesday) Winter Park/Waste Pro
(RLNE3942601)