2005 Howard Drive

Location

2005 Howard Drive, Winter Park, FL 32789

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3/2 Home In Winter Park - 3-bedroom, 2-bath home located in desirable area of Winter Park off Glenridge Way. There is 1,558 sq. ft. of heated space and 2,669 sq. ft. of total footage inside. This corner lot home features original hardwood floors throughout the house, including the bedrooms. It has a spacious Living room with a bay window to the front and sliding glass doors that lead to the large tiled screened-in porch, perfect for relaxing. There is a bonus storage room with built-in wood shelving, along with washer and dryer hook-ups, in the attached 2-car garage. Master bathroom has recently been remodeled. There is a large fenced-in backyard, which is heavily shaded. The house is located within minutes of the downtown Baldwin Park shopping/restaurant district and walking distance to Blue Jacket Park.

Animals By Owner Approval.
Additional Security Deposit: $200 per approved animal
Nonrefundable Animal Fee: $100 per approved animal

Property Manager:
Chris Williams
407-896-1200 ext 219
chriswilliams@wmgi.net

View All Listings: www.wilsonmanagementgroup.com

(RLNE4961492)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2005 Howard Drive have any available units?
2005 Howard Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Park, FL.
How much is rent in Winter Park, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Winter Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 2005 Howard Drive have?
Some of 2005 Howard Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2005 Howard Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2005 Howard Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2005 Howard Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2005 Howard Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winter Park.
Does 2005 Howard Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2005 Howard Drive offers parking.
Does 2005 Howard Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2005 Howard Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2005 Howard Drive have a pool?
No, 2005 Howard Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2005 Howard Drive have accessible units?
No, 2005 Howard Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2005 Howard Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2005 Howard Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
