2005 Howard Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

3/2 Home In Winter Park - 3-bedroom, 2-bath home located in desirable area of Winter Park off Glenridge Way. There is 1,558 sq. ft. of heated space and 2,669 sq. ft. of total footage inside. This corner lot home features original hardwood floors throughout the house, including the bedrooms. It has a spacious Living room with a bay window to the front and sliding glass doors that lead to the large tiled screened-in porch, perfect for relaxing. There is a bonus storage room with built-in wood shelving, along with washer and dryer hook-ups, in the attached 2-car garage. Master bathroom has recently been remodeled. There is a large fenced-in backyard, which is heavily shaded. The house is located within minutes of the downtown Baldwin Park shopping/restaurant district and walking distance to Blue Jacket Park.



Animals By Owner Approval.

Additional Security Deposit: $200 per approved animal

Nonrefundable Animal Fee: $100 per approved animal



Property Manager:

Chris Williams

407-896-1200 ext 219

chriswilliams@wmgi.net



View All Listings: www.wilsonmanagementgroup.com



(RLNE4961492)